KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A Kansas City, Kansas firefighter who was charged with sexually exploiting a child has been sentenced to a year of probation.
Devin Rich was charged in 2018 for soliciting sex online from an FBI agent posing as a 15-year-old.
As part of a plea agreement, the charges were dismissed. He will have to undergo sex offender, alcohol, and PTSD treatment as part of the ruling.
If he violates his probation, he will face two years in prison.
The original charge would have carried a minimum of 55 months in prison and much as 247 months if he were convicted.
Previous coverage available here.
