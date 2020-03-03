KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Fire crews were fighting a large church fire Tuesday night.
Kansas City, Kansas, fire crews were battling a historic church fire located at 2511 Metropolitan Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
According to the address, the building is the now closed St. John the Divine Catholic Church.
The church was built in 1887 which makes it 133 years old. The church was sold to the Catholic Diocese in 1937 and has been vacant since 1992.
Before the flames destroyed the historic church, it was a topic of debate in the KCK neighborhood because of neglect and disrepair, some neighbors wanted it torn down.
“It’s been a sore thumb for a long time. They kept saying they were going to restore it,” John Bryant who lives next door to the church said.
Other community members tried to raise funds in hopes of restoring it to once again be a fixture of the community. Many memories were created inside its now burned walls.
“This is the church my wife and I got married in,” Joe Avila who also lives near the church said. “We were actually one of the last weddings inside the church.”
Avila’s grandmother, mom and great aunts also attended the church he got married in years ago.
“In a way, it was like a family heirloom,” Avila said. “It’s sad to see it gone.”
The fire ended the discussion on whether the church should stay or go.
“It will probably take a week or more for the actual cause to be determined,” KCK Fire Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Hendin said.
Just before 6 p.m., a woman told KCTV5 News she saw several young people running away from the church as the fire spread. KCTV5 News watched her share that information with fire investigators. Because the fire involved a church the ATF is assisting in the investigation.
