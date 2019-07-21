KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A family in Kansas City, Kansas said they can’t stay in their house anymore. They’re worried after a scary night of violence in their neighborhood may force them to move.
“Last night we were woken up to the sound of glass breaking,” Mark Pena, wants to leave Kansas City, Kansas, said.
Pena and his wife were sleeping Saturday night when they heard something unsettling.
“My wife seen (SIC) the hole first,” Mark Pena said.
The hole was in their living room wall.
“It was a bullet hole that entered the house,” Mark Pena said.
“I didn’t know it was a bullet,” Tammy Pena, Mark’s wife, said. “I just thought it was glass.”
Mark’s mom, Tammy was changing a lightbulb when the bullet came pinging through the wall right by her room. The Pena’s said this is happening too much.
“They got too much violence and stuff down here now,” Tammy Pena said.
The Pena’s said it’s too dangerous to stay in their neighborhood. They’re worried for their kids growing up with growing gun violence all around.
“At this moment, I don’t feel safe at this house,” Mark Pena said.
KCTV5 News asked where they wanted to move to.
“Out of this area. For the safety of my children,” Mark Pena responded.
The fear in the Pena’s house is palpable. Children dying in random gun violence is a sad reality in the metro.
There were two high profile cases in the last five years. The first was located at 14th and New Jersey in Kansas City, Kansas. 10-year-old Machole Stewart was killed when bullets ripped through her house.
In Kansas City, Missouri, two boys who were cousins named Jayden Ugwuh and Montell Ross, were killed in a 2016 drive by shooting.
The Pena’s just want peace.
“We cause no problems. We have no enemies. Nothing and then this happens,” Mark Pena said.
They’ve filed a police report, but they aren’t optimistic the gun where the hole came from will be found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.