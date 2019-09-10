KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Staff members and inmates at the Wyandotte County Jail were forced to evacuate Tuesday afternoon because of a chemical spill. Emergency crews say seven people were taken to the hospital.
The streets next to the Wyandotte County Jail are still lined with emergency crews, and off to the side are employees of the jail just waiting.
What KCTV5 News does know is the spill consisted of about five gallons of an industrial bleach mixed with another unknown compound.
Officials have reason to believe it was from a cleaning crew, nonetheless all staff were evacuated, but the inmates did not have to. Fire crews say situations like this are always taken seriously.
“There is just some things that we can answer immediately about the spill we don’t know what they have on sites so we have to get that information based on our pre plan training and pre plans of the building. So we work hand in hand with the sheriff’s department to logistically see what we can do,” Morris Letcher, Assistant Chief Public Information Officer said.
Officials say at this time, they cannot say whether this was an inmate escape attempt or not, but as soon as the building is clear of danger people will be allowed back in the building.
