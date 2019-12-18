KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Crews are investigating a one vehicle crash where the driver had to be extricated.
Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department Public Information Officer Morris Letcher posted a tweet Wednesday afternoon just before 1:30 stating that crews were on scene of a crash at Interstate 670 westbound.
670 WB down to one lane...avoid if possible pic.twitter.com/gx4j2FjNYM— KCK Fire Department/Morris Letcher (@KCKFDPIO) December 18, 2019
About ten minutes later, he said that crews were working to extricate the driver from the vehicle.
The driver was successfully extricated from the vehicle and was then transported to a local hospital around 1:50.
KCKFD has patient out of vehicle and transporting. PLEASE avoid 670 WB for next 45-60 minutes. pic.twitter.com/zkQqFwzqiO— KCK Fire Department/Morris Letcher (@KCKFDPIO) December 18, 2019
Letcher is asking drivers to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.
