KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The victim’s picture that isn’t at this memorial is 58-year-old Martin Rodriguez Gonzales. He was not a regular at Tequila KC, but his life is mourned none the less.
Sunday night’s vigil in the back-parking lot of Tequila KC was all about mourning the lives lost and Monday night, there are more candles.
Edgar Galicia is organizing a walk from 13th Street and Central Avenue down the street to Tequila KC.
“For the community to come together. For the community to ask questions and engage in conversation and to show that these things are not accepted,” Galicia said.
Galicia is the Director of the Central Avenue Betterment Association. He hopes the neighborhood can come out of this tragedy closer and safer and that starts with conversations.
“What are we doing? I think that’s the biggest question, what are we all doing to make sure we live in a safe city? How does safety get built?” Galicia questioned.
Galicia says crime in the area of KCK has gone down significantly in the last three years. That’s all thanks to organizations like his team teaming up with business owners and the police. He hopes the tragedy at Tequila KC will spark more people to get involved in the effort.
Starting by locating the second suspect.
“Justice has to be served, that’s the short answer. The police department is working diligently to get that done,” Galicia said.
There was trained counselors at Monday night’s walk to help anyone having trouble coping. The walk was at 7 p.m. at 13th and Central.
