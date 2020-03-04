KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - The neighborhood in Argentine feels a strong connection to the historic St. John The Divine Church building.
A church means something greater than its walls.
“In the Hispanic community it's family, it's faith, it's tradition,” neighbor Mario Escobar said.
Escobar brought his kids to Sunday service at the church when they moved in right across the street in the 80s. It's difficult to see a place with so many memories destroyed.
But Escobar has been worried something like this would happen.
“It's a safety issue. We were afraid it was going to collapse in,” Escobar said.
The building was in bad shape when the church closed more than 20 years ago. Ruben Marquez bought the school house next door at the time to turn into apartments.
“I had the opportunity to buy the church too, but I didn't want it. I didn't see what I could do with it,” Marquez said.
He's watched the church's structure go from bad to worse.
“I've been keeping my building in good shape, but that building's been deteriorating farther,” Marquez said.
Escobar and others petitioned to have the building demolished nearly 10 years ago, but another local group pushed to put it on the register of historic places. In 2016, they got a $30,000 grant from the state preservation society and another $20,000 from the city to keep it from collapsing.
KCTV5 News called several members of that group to find out what plans were in store for the church, but no one answered.
“I know the group has been trying to raise money and that's good. That sounded encouraging,” Escobar said.
But now that a fire has destroyed what was left of the church, neighbors say it's time to move on.
“We know there's sentimental value here, but you have to look at what's best for the community,” Escobar said.
Utility workers have been trying to replace some of the power lines and poles that were damaged by the fire, too. The ATF has not yet released the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.