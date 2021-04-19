KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Unified Government is taking action against the owner of the historic Sauer Castle.
Code officers and police visited the property on Monday to assess the structure, concerned that some of the brick may soon give way.
Patrick Holton, a code enforcement officer, said the city was taking drone images of the tower where some of the tuck pointing was crumbling.
KCTV5 reported in December that the city had boarded up the castle in an attempt to stabilize the building.
"We can see that there's damage," Holton said, "but we sent the drone up there to get a better look at it, to see what the issues are."
Part of the reason for the drone, however, was that the owner of the property had blocked the entrance to the grounds.
Carl Lopp, whose great-great-grandfather built the structure in 1870, did not want the city there.
"They feel like they can roll over people," he lamented.
Lopp bought the building in 1988 with the intention of renovating it. He said he recently hired a structural engineer to examine the building and that it has no major structural issues.
"It's mostly cosmetic work," he said. "There's nothing significant to the property itself. That's what people get hooked up on like, 'Oh, it's going to fall to pieces.' That's complete nonsense."
