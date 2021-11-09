KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A fire set on Sunday night damaged a KCK church, but no one was hurt.
Firefighters responded to New City Church on Shawnee Road near South Early Street. An initial investigation revealed someone had lit a temporary portable toilet on fire, which then caused damage to both the exterior and interior of the church building, according to information released by the church.
Pictures released by the church show an interior charred wall and floor, and a window that was destroyed, along with some charring on the exterior of the building.
The church says it is working to have the building back up in working order in time for next Sunday's services.
