KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – It has been more than three weeks since nine people were shot, four fatally, in an attack at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police are still looking for one of the two suspects responsible, and the bar where it all took place is now re-opened.
The owner of Tequila KC Bar said the bar has been re-opened for nearly a week, though the owners of some businesses in the area told KCTV5 News they feel it’s too early to be back open already.
The owner understands those concerns but said because it’s a business, he needed to get the bar back open, though he has made some changes over the past several weeks.
New carpet has been laid, and the walls have been painted. According to the owner, he wanted to change what he could about the image of the bar.
George Martinez remembers the moment when two shooters opened up gun fire inside the crowded bar.
“Once you thought they were done, there were still shots coming,” Martinez recalled. “I was standing in this area right here. I heard gun shots, I hit the floor and I heard screaming and running and people yelling.”
Matinez said he blacked out during the attack. When he came to, he realized that some of his friends had been shot and several had been killed, leaving him, “shocked, hurt, in disbelief.”
He said there are many regulars that go to the bar, and despite the bar reopening, it won’t be the same.
“We’re all, the people who work here, we’re all like family. It’s where we all come, after work, to have a good time,” Martinez said. “I may not show it, but it still hurts.”
Still, he knows life must go on.
“That’s how I see it, you can’t let something like this break what I’m used to,” Martinez said.
The owner of the bar said he’s working on getting new security for the business, noting that it’s something they have every Friday and Saturday night. However, on the night of the shooting, it’s not clear where that security was or whether or not it would have changed the outcome.
The owner also said family members of those killed in the attack were at the bar at the beginning of the week along with a priest for a private ceremony.
