KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas Animal Services says they are at capacity and are looking for people to foster or adopt pets.
"Animal Services has picked up so many dogs in the past week and we are at capacity," they said in a post on Facebook.
"If you have ever considered fostering, please reach out via messenger and we can get you in touch with the rescue groups we work with," they said. "For every dog and cat that is fostered or adopted, that allows us to save another animal from the streets."
"Please, please, please keep your animals inside and safe from the brutal weather we are experiencing," they added. "An animal’s fur is not enough to keep them warm."
