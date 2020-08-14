KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Hundreds of workers at Kansas City International Airport could lose their jobs.
HMSHost has informed the state of Missouri that it plans to lay off 229 employees in October.
They work in the airport’s restaurants and coffee shops.
The employees are already being furloughed.
The company said it hoped air travel would recover by now, but that’s not happening.
