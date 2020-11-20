KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City International Airport has reported their passenger traffic numbers for October, which are still noticeably down from the same time last year. 

They say that 354,865 passengers arrived and departed through KCI's gates in October. That's a 66.7% decrease from October 2019.

"For the year to date, total passengers in and out total 3,810,345, down 61.7 percent," they said. 

"The number of peak-day scheduled aircraft departures for October 2020 was 83," they said. "Service was offered to 28 nonstop markets. There was an average of 18,237 arriving and departing scheduled seats in the market each day."

They also detail their air cargo tonnages in their release.

