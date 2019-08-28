KCI travelers generic
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City International Airport is experiencing an internet outage Wednesday afternoon.

A KCI spokesperson said that around 2:30 p.m., they started hearing from customers that they had no internet connectivity. That is when KCI learned that there was a fiber cut off-airport that could be miles away. KCI said that this is affecting some, but not all airlines and tenants.

KCI posted a tweet around 3:15 p.m. saying that a fiber cut caused the outage and that it is impacting several airlines.

The airlines are able to check in passengers, but at a much slower pace. Passengers are urged to arrive at the airport early. Check in online before coming to the airport. Have printout of boarding passes or boarding pass on phones and go straight to the gate if they don’t have to check bags. Some flights inbound to Kansas City are being held in the destination city and sent on a metered basis, so aircrafts do not “stack up” in Kansas City since outbound flights may depart late.

Around 7:20 p.m., KCI posted a tweet saying the internet connectivity is returning.

