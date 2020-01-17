KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCI has spent all day trying to catch up after dozens of flights hit the cancellation board.
It made for a rough day for travelers as they had to re-book their flights.
When KCTV5’s Abigael Jaymes first got to the airport around 11:30 Friday morning, there was a line all the way down the concourse hallway. Now, things have calmed down a bit but it certainly has been a long day for travelers.
Additionally, a Delta flight slid off the taxiway due to icy conditions and things slipped into a complete travel headache from there.
The airfield was temporarily closed but reopened around 7:40 a.m. About an hour later, the airfield closed again due to conditions caused by ongoing freezing rain.
As a result, every single flight got canceled at KCI in the morning. That included flights from Nashville, which left leaving many Titans fans also scrambling to find a way to get to KC for the AFC Championship game.
The airfield reopened shortly before noon.
Traveler Angelica Samazar was headed for California when her flight got canceled. Despite the inconvenience, she stayed positive.
She said, “The first two hours were terrible because you didn’t really know what was going on, but once you learned that the weather is bad and every flight is canceled, you think, ‘It could be worse.’”
Once the airfield reopened around noon, many airlines did resume their flights. Although, for Southwest, they’re not resuming their flights until 6 p.m.
Some travelers have been at the airport since 4 or 5 a.m. So, by the time they can get on their flights they’ll have been at the airport for more than 12 hours.
Sisters Melana and Tatum Scharfen got to the airport at 6:30 a.m. to head to Indianapolis for a cheerleading competition just to find out they weren’t going anywhere just yet.
“It was really stressful because I just didn’t know with our competition tomorrow if we were going to make it or not and our whole team is depending on us,” they said.
Husband and wife Cindy and John Labarge were headed to Nashville when they got the news.
“When everyone else is coming here, we’re going there,” they said, referencing Sunday’s game.
They frantically worked to re-book their flight after running into their own problem.
“Get up there to the counter and it turns out that we can’t fly out until Sunday,” they said.
Despite the inconvenience, they remained positive.
“We’re just having to make some changes, but that’s alright,” Cindy said. “We’re flexible.”
As for the Scharfen sisters, they were able to re-book their flight but not until 7 p.m.
