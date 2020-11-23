KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Fire Department is hoping any COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to its firefighters and paramedics at the same time it’s offered to doctors and nurses.

Over the weekend, the department lost two employees: 60-year-old Fire Captain Bobby Rocha and 45-year-old Communication Specialist and Paramedic Scott Davidson.

Monday night, 69 other members are fighting the virus.

Monday was the final journey for 45-year-old Scott Davidson, as his brothers and sisters escorted him back to Wichita, where he’ll be laid to rest.

Davidson was the second department member to die over the weekend from COVID-19.

On Saturday, 60-year-old Fire Captain Bobby Rocha also succumbed to the virus. The department assumes both men contracted it while serving the people of Kansas City.

KCFD Chief Donna Lake and other leaders are pushing for firefighters, EMT’s and paramedics to be among the first to have access to the vaccine...rather than later...grouped in with “essential” workers.

“As fire chiefs and leadership in the fire service we’re all pushing for that ...just to be included... especially being on the front line just along with all the other healthcare workers," said Chief Lake.

As it stands now, the department responds to as many as 30 COVID-19 related calls a day, but even if they’re responding to something like a car crash, they're on high alert.

“The guidance we’ve given our employees is to assume everybody is COVID-19 positive because of the fact that we have asymptomatic people in our population that don’t even know that they have COVID-19," said Chief Lake.

Fire officials say they are hopeful that vaccine will be available soon and they expect most department members will get one.