KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters were working to put out a three-alarm fire in KC on Saturday morning.
It happened before 6:40 a.m. at 1510 Prospect Ave., just south of Truman Road.
It was an electrical fire that started where service comes to the business.
The fire department has not said whether the building was occupied or vacant, but did say there was moderate damage to the building and its roof.
