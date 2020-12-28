KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Fire Department is dealing with yet another structure fire tonight.
The rather large fire is currently an ongoing situation near E. 80th Terrace and Troost Avenue at the Waldo Heights apartment complex.
According to one of the battalion chiefs, the call about the fire came in at 8 p.m.
Two people were trapped on a third-floor balcony. One of those individual jumped. Crews raised a ladder to help the other person down safely.
A primary and secondary search was conducted, but no one else was found inside.
The fire then began burning out of control, so crews exited the apartment and began a defensive strategy from the outside with the hoses on the ladder trucks.
Six ambulances were ordered. Two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
One of those people taken to the hospital was the person who jumped from the balcony, which was the cause of their injuries. However, they were described as minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.