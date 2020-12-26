KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – This afternoon, the Kansas City Fire Department is dealing with a two-alarm apartment fire.
The fire started just after noon at an apartment building in the area of on E. Armour Boulevard and Forest Avenue.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they could see smoke coming for the second floor of the building.
The Red Cross may be needed to assist multiple people who will be displaced by the fire.
Stay with KCTV5 News. We are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.
