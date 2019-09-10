KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City has a new interim fire chief, and it's the first woman in its 150 year history.
Chief Donna Maize has been with the Kansas City Fire Department for almost 26 years.
In a statement, the new interim chief said "KCFD has been a part of my life since birth when the selection of my first name was made by the firefighters that worked with my father."
She also said she was humbled to hold this new role.
Here is her message to the KCFD:
To the professional men and women of KCFD that fulfill the Core Missions by responding to more than 120,000 calls for service annually; receive and dispatch those calls; provide fleet, logistical, billing, training, quality control, prevention, inspection, leadership, and the myriad of support services:
Today is a long-awaited day for me and I am excited to share it with all of you. KCFD has been a part of my life since birth when the selection of my first name was made by the firefighters that worked with my father. I’ve grown up knowing and being influenced by some of the greatest people in the firefighting and emergency medical service professions. For almost 26 years I was able to work alongside all of you in some capacity or another until I became an assistant city manager. To be able to lead KCFD today and into the future is humbling at best.
As I take on this role and begin working with administration and labor to further develop vision and direction for KCFD, just know that at the heart of it all will be the continuation of our shared passion for providing the best service and care to the residents of Kansas City, Missouri. For more than 150 years, KCFD has responded professionally and compassionately to those in need on their worst day. I am asking for and expect this continued commitment from each and every employee. No role is too small and no task is too large. I see my job as fire chief as working for you to ensure you have the knowledge, equipment, and skills to safely and effectively mitigate the myriad emergent and non-emergent issues faced when called to respond to our resident’s and neighbor’s needs.
