KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City has a new fire chief, and it's the first woman in its 150 year history.
Chief Donna Maize has been with the Kansas City Fire Department for almost 26 years. She has been the acting fire chief since Sept. 8.
“I thrive on the positivity I receive daily from the department and see a renewed sense of purpose in our responders,” Maize said.
Maize started with the department in 1992 and moved through the ranks from firefighter to assistant fire chief. Her last assignment with KCFD was commanding the Technical Services Bureau, which includes fleet, facilities, IT, logistics and other core internal functions.
She then transitioned from the fire service to work as assistant city manager for public safety.
“Chief Maize is clearly a great leader, and has proven her abilities in every job she’s had,” City Manager Troy Schulte said. “As a second-generation KCFD firefighter, she understands the legacy and tradition, while bringing modern management skills to the department.”
Maize takes over for Gary Reese, a nearly 25-year veteran of KCFD who stepped down as chief on Sept. 7.
