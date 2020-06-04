KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Fire Department’s Chief is apologizing for a tweet that was posted last night and was quickly taken down.
The controversy is about the hashtag “#AllLivesMatter,” which some feel is smackdown of the #BlackLivesMatter movement where you don’t acknowledge a problem exists.’
On Wednesday morning, Kansas City clergy explained the movement.
“Imagine all of us live in the same neighborhood but it’s my house burning down, it’s my house that’s set on fire,” they said. “I need you all to help save my house. It’s not that we don’t believe in the neighborhood, but it’s my house that’s on fire.”
So, some thought it was tone deaf when the KCFD tweeted: “KC Unity March for Human Rights and Peace in our streets. #AllLivesMatter. #StaySafeKC.”
That included Kansas City born and raised Joe Jackson.
“We want people to acknowledge what is happening to us and what it is continuing to happen to us,” he said.
When it comes to the tweet being deleted, Jackson said, “That’s a step in the right direction, but also let’s find out why it happened and how it happened so it doesn’t happen again.”
Fire Chief Donna Maize quickly addressed the controversy and tweeted, “I absolutely denounce that hashtag and am devastated this happened and investigating this terrible mistake.”
Then there’s the reaction from people on Twitter.
People pointed out figuring out who posted it shouldn’t require much investigation. Other comments appeared to be blocked or quickly removed.
City Council member Eric Bunch acknowledged that the fire department did that but Chief Maize fixed that.
There was also sharp criticism for the original tweet and the perceived message. “You clearly have a racist in your department,” one person said. “Nice try, we saw you,” said another.
