KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Fire Department has announced that they are taking action to change how their social media is handled.
The actions come after the hashtag "#AllLivesMatter" was used in a tweet on Wednesday night, which many feel diminishes the Black Lives Matter movement.
Fire Chief Donna Maize tweeted on Friday and said:
"As a result of my investigation into the incident of an inappropriate hashtag on the KCMO Fire Department Twitter account this week, I have taken the following actions:
- Added a layer of supervision for social media
- Restricted permissions for posting
- Scheduled social media training for myself and for staff with access to include:
- Applicable city policies
- Maintaining public access
- How to write messaging
Although I cannot comment on individual disciplinary actions, I can assure you the appropriate action was taken and that this will not happen again."
