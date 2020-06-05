GENERIC: Kansas City Fire Department KCFD
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Fire Department has announced that they are taking action to change how their social media is handled.

The actions come after the hashtag "#AllLivesMatter" was used in a tweet on Wednesday night, which many feel diminishes the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Fire Chief Donna Maize tweeted on Friday and said: 

"As a result of my investigation into the incident of an inappropriate hashtag on the KCMO Fire Department Twitter account this week, I have taken the following actions: 

  • Added a layer of supervision for social media
  • Restricted permissions for posting
  • Scheduled social media training for myself and for staff with access to include:
    • Applicable city policies
    • Maintaining public access
    • How to write messaging

Although I cannot comment on individual disciplinary actions, I can assure you the appropriate action was taken and that this will not happen again."

