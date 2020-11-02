KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Fire Department was called to 12th and Genesee Street for a dump truck and motorcycle collision just before 5 p.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located a male motorcyclist that was trapped under the dump truck that caught fire.
According to KCFD, it took them 10 minutes to extricate the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist was then transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
