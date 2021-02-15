TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The chairperson of the Kansas Corporation Commission says their current focus remains on ensuring everyone continues to receive utility services.
They are asking Kansas residents to safely conserve electricity and natural gas following unprecedented rolling blackouts.
Prolonged, extremely cold temperatures in multiple states caused unprecedented responses from utility providers in the Southwest Power Pool.
“We did have our first series of rolling blackouts earlier this afternoon,” Kansas Corporation Commission Chairperson Andrew French said. “There is a chance that there could be more rolling blackouts. But, as I said, these would be coordinated. The goal is for them to be 30 minutes to an hour at a time in any geographic area and then power would come back on.”
French said utilities are experiencing wholesale gas prices anywhere from 10 to 200 times higher than normal. The cost will eventually impact customers.
“These higher natural gas prices will flow through gas bills and electric bills, but I would emphasize that our utilities do have strategies to mitigate that,” French said. “They have hedging practices that will help moderate the impact.”
French said there will be an investigation into the circumstances that led up to temporary rolling blackouts.
“That's not our focus right now, but I have no doubt there will be much time for investigation, litigation in the future to figure out what went wrong here and how we can strengthen our supply of energy and our grids for the future,” French said.
To conserve utilities in your home, customers can:
- Hold off on doing laundry and washing dishes until the extreme cold weather passes
- Lower the thermostat a few degrees and check your programmable settings
- Wear additional layers of clothing if needed to stay comfortable
