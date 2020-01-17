KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- All RideKC buses operated by the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will be suspended until 2 p.m. Friday due to deteriorating road conditions.
All Unified Government Transit routes suspended service at 8:30 a.m.
Many buses from Johnson County are 10-20 minutes delayed due to road conditions and traffic on area highways. Buses in Independence are using snow reroutes.
RideKC Freedom paratransit is suspending service for the rest of the day and is in Phase D of the Inclement Weather Plan.
RideKC Freedom will only make trips to dialysis, medical appointments and return trips for those who already traveled Fridat morning.
The best way to find out about schedule changes and reroutes is on our website www.ridekc.org.
