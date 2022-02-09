KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Some new residents are coming to the Kansas City Zoo this summer.
On Wednesday, the zoo shared plans via Facebook to bring an American alligators habitat later this year. The new animals will be located near the Discovery Barn and Billy Goats Gruff Yard.
Construction is slated to start this month and for the six female alligators to arrive this summer from a facility in Florida.
According to the zoo, the building will include a viewing window that will allow visitors to see the gators even when they're inside. There are plans for an outdoor exhibit as well so that the animals may be trained and present informational chats.
Previously listed as critically endangered, American alligators are now back to sustainable numbers thanks to conservation efforts due to state and federal laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.