KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- While still in the hospital, Makenna Glynn, who was robbed by attackers, had an idea. She and her mom searched Facebook Marketplace to see if her stolen MCM bag would be up for sale. It was, and she recognized the seller as one of the men who robbed her.
Near 38th and Walnut in Kansas City, Glynn and a friend stepped outside to hop into a car with their Lyft driver. They noticed two men sitting across the street on apartment steps wearing black hoodies.
“They first started approaching us saying, 'Hey, you're beautiful. Stop, stop, stop.' I said, ‘absolutely not, I have Lyft here. I've got to go.’ I had my purse on my shoulder,” Glynn recalled.
She says their catcalls quickly turned into a violent crime. Glynn felt a cold gun pressed against her head.
“He said 'b****, give me all of your s*** or I'm going to kill you right now’,” Glynn said. “I look up. Next thing I know, I got punched in the face three times. I was knocked out to the ground. I was in the fetal position trying to protect my head.”
According to court records, police say as Davonte Clark beat Glynn, his accomplice Juwan Davis attacked her friend.
“The other guy had ran toward my friend and was banging her head into a rock over and over again,” Glynn said. “I lifted my arms up and dropped everything.”
The men took an MCM handbag, a cell phone and a watch. Then ran away.
“I had prayed to God that this wasn't my time to go,” Glynn said. “I was able to scream as loud as possible. Neighbors and other people came out and thank goodness they were there to call police.”
Glynn says she found Davis by searching Facebook Marketplace for her stolen bag. She says police identified Clark quickly.
“They found one of the guys instantly because he was dumb enough to leave his phone with his probation officer's card for basically committing the same crime that he just got out of jail for,” Glynn said.
She hopes sharing her story will encourage other women to always be aware of their surroundings and remind them to drop their belongings if ever forced into a similar situation.
“I'm thankful for my life and still being here. I truly believe if I did not take the steps that I did, I would not be here today, and I would have been in a body bag that night,” Glynn said.
Both suspects are scheduled to be in court for hearings this week to face robbery and assault charges for the April 8 crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.