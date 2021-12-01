LEAVENWOTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas City woman will spend almost five years behind bars for being involved with a murder plot.
Renee C. Johnson-Fritz, 44, was sentenced today to 59 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. She was convicted of solicitation to commit capital murder, which is is a severity level 3 person felony.
Johnson-Fritz passed information through mail from the Aryan Brotherhood to an inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility.
That information ordered the inmate to attack and kill another inmate. In April of 2019, the victim was stabbed 26 times but survived.
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said of the sentencing, ”This is a horrific incident and we are lucky the victim is alive. Hate groups form out of self-loathing, ignorance, and fear. There should be no tolerance for any groups like this.” Thompson Continued, “We greatly appreciate the work the officers did to investigate this matter.”
There is a co-defendant in this case who is pending trial.
