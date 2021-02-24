KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A KCMO woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury today after two-armed bank robberies, then leading police on a high-speed chase that happened early February.

Sarah Theresa Watkins, 41, was charged today with the armed robbery of Central Bank in Claycomo, MO that occurred on February 1st, and then the armed robbery of Capitol Federal Savings in Liberty, MO on February 2nd.

FBI investigates after Claycomo bank robbed on Monday The FBI is working a bank robbery that happened Monday at the Central Bank in Claycomo.

According the affidavit, Watkins entered Central Bank then handed the teller a note saying, “Hand over all the money and I won’t shoot.” She then allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the teller. Watkins took just under $2,000 and ran out of the bank. The bank’s exterior ATM camera captured footage of a white Hyundai Sudan.

The next day on February 2nd, Watkins entered Capitol Federal Savings bank in Liberty. Again, she handed the teller a note threatening to shoot if she wasn’t handed all the money. As the teller was reading the note, Watkins began to yell “All of it, hurry up, all of it!” and pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun, pointing it at the teller. Watkins took about $1,000 and left through the main lobby. Surveillance captured footage of the white Hyundai Sudan and plate number, allegedly driven by Watkins.

Officers located the vehicle on February 4th, and when Kansas City police officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, Watkins drove around officers in an attempt to flee. A vehicle pursuit ensued, during which police were able to immobilize Watkins’ car three separate times but she continued to drive past officers, upwards of 70 mph.

Watkins eventually lost control of the car and tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by police. Watkins then reached into her waistband and pretended to have a gun.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Trey Alford. It was investigated by the FBI and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.