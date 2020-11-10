KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City woman has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian, who was crossing the street near 43rd and Main Street in the early morning hours of June 21, 2020, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Tuesday.
22-year-old Shabazz L. Frencher faces DWI -- Death of another not a passenger or first-degree involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while revoked.
According to court documents, the defendant admitted she consumed a bottle of liquor and six shots in Westport before driving with a passenger and engaging in a drag race with another vehicle on Main Street.
The vehicle exceeded 90-mph in a 35-mph zone and struck a pedestrian, who has been identified as 27-year-old Zahara Kathawalla, crossing Main Street, doing 67-mph at the time of impact with the victim.
The defendant was recently taken into custody.
Prosecutors requested a $50,000 bond.
