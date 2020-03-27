KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City woman has been charged in connection with the fatal daytime shooting just outside Kansas City Police Department’s Central Patrol in late February.

27-year-old Deshonia S. Diamond faces second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action and the misdemeanor count of failure to report a shooting.

According to court records, officers responded to the Central Patrol Station on Linwood. The victim told officers responding to the shooting that Diamond shot him with a pink gun, and he described the vehicle she left the scene in.

Video surveillance from a nearby business showed the victim and the defendant exiting the parking lot of Central Patrol when the victim was shot standing outside his vehicle.

A witness told police that the victim and defendant met at the police parking lot to exchange children. After that occurred, the victim pulled his vehicle alongside the one that the defendant was in. He got out of his vehicle and the defendant soon fired a shot, witnesses said.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found a pink and black gun at a Kansas City apartment associated with her. Text messages and a recorded conversation from the victim’s phone revealed the defendant had earlier threatened to kill the victim.

The defendant was recently taken into custody.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000 cash.