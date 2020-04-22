KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City woman has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting of a Blue Springs’ man.

32-year-old Francesca Hernandez faces second degree murder, armed criminal action, stealing a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, Blue Springs police responded on to a trailer parked near a Walmart located at 600 NE Coronado Drive on Sunday and found the deceased victim, 65-year-old Wayne S. Tindell. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

A man who knew the victim told police that a woman known as, “Frankie” had been with the victim. Surveillance video showed her near the residence and in his truck.

Tuesday, Kansas City police took the suspect into custody and found a nine mm handgun in her possession. She told police she had been at the trailer of the homicide victim but someone else had shot the victim.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $300,000 cash.