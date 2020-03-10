KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -You may remember when KCTV5 News told you a woman was charged with slashing tires on police cars putting a city a risk last October. When we saw the same woman was charged once again this week with targeting someone else, we took a closer look at that case.

According to court records after Eunice Fisher was fired, she drove to the parking lot of her former employer. Prosecutors say she brought some sugar with her.

Court records show an employee of a manufacturing company near Ambassador Drive and Interstate 29 in Kansas City had no clue what was happening to her vehicle in the company parking lot.

When she went to get gas after work to fill a mostly empty tank, she was shocked to see gas overflowing from her tank. She stopped filling up and went home to take a closer look and found sugar near her gas filler neck last October.

Her coworker checked the parking lot and found a pile of sugar on the ground next to the spot where the victim parked. Surveillance cameras captured Eunice Fisher driving toward that parking spot. Fisher was terminated from her job at the company just ten days earlier.

“The one car that had it. when I took the gas cap off. I could see it just piled in here is where it was,” KH Automotive Owner Kevin Hinckle said.

Hinckle says in more than 40 years he has only seen one, “sugared gas tank.” He says contrary to popular belief, it does not disable a vehicle. It does require repairs.

“Drop the tank out. Get all of the fuel out of it. Flush it all out. Dry everything out in there and put new filter,” Hinckle said.

This week Fisher was charged for the October 2019 property crime for the sugar incident and damage to landscaping at her former employer. She is still awaiting her day in court for the case involving damage to 18 tires on eight different Raytown police vehicles. Back then that crime concerned taxpayers.

Court records show Fisher was committed to the Department of Mental Health in January. The court will ultimately decide if she is fit to stand trial for the charges filed against her.