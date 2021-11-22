KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you want to know the city's dirtiest secrets, you can see (and smell) them at the Blue River Water Treatment plant.
The facility handles 70 to 80 percent of the city's sewage, filtering and cleaning it before it is pumped back downstream into the Missouri River.
Part of the process involves separating the solids that wash through the combined sewer system. That includes anything that washes into storm sewers, and anything flushed down toilets from hundreds of thousands of homes.
Carey Robinson, a superintendent with KC Water, has seen just about everything caught in the machines that rake it all out.
"We get bottles, rags. You name it, we got it," Robinson said.
But there's one household item that frustrates him and other employees more than any other litter.
"One of the main issues we have are the disposable wipes that people flush down," Robinson said.
He was referring to household wet wipes, including cleaning products, hygiene products for babies and makeup removal, and so-called "flushable wipes," that don't break down as advertised.
"They say they're flushable but they're not," he emphasized.
The problem with the wipes is that they do not dissolve like toilet paper. They may make it through the toilet and pipes of a home, but once they reach the sewer system they absorb grease and chemicals flowing through the system.
"It starts collecting more and more debris, getting larger and larger and larger," Robinson said.
Local plumbers have also witnessed the damage wipes can do to a home.
Brian Wynes, a drain technician with AB May, said rusty iron pipes often grab the wipes as they pass through, creating difficult clogs that often require professional intervention.
"I've personally pulled out enough wipes out of a single drain to fill a five gallon bucket," Wynes recalled.
In the past such wipes have damaged pumps and other machinery within the sewer system. The city routinely reminds residents to throw wipes in the toilet, but blockages still happen.
A spokesperson for the water department said Kansas City spends around $2 million each year cleaning sewer blockages, and that disposable wipes account for a large portion of those problems.
"Please put them in your trash can and let it go to the landfill," Robinson said. "Think before you flush."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.