KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, we've learned that KC Water was planning to resume shutoffs in November but now that won't happen.
They had suspended the practice as the pandemic put thousands in the metro out of work.
KC Water had said they would resume shutoffs in a tweet, saying: "As a non-profit utility, it's time to resume our normal business processes and shut-offs will start again in November."
Then, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded and said: "One advantage of local control of this department is that we can actually vote on decisions like this and reverse them. Expect us to do this soon."
Before 5 p.m., the mayor and the city council had addressed the issue and voted to extend the suspension of shutoffs.
The ordinance passed 12-1, with the lone "no" coming from Councilwoman Katheryn Shields.
The ordinance extends the suspension of water shutoffs until Jan. 16 of 2021.
KC Tenants then posted the following response on Facebook afterward:
"VICTORY re water shut offs
This morning KC Water tweeted that they would resume water shut offs in November... as thousands are still out of work... in the middle of a global pandemic. That ain’t right, and the people took them to task.
KC Tenants joined with many others to demand a reversal of this irresponsible, inhumane decision. The Mayor and City Council responded, debating the issue this afternoon. Just five hours later, the KC Water decision was reversed in a 12-1 Council vote. Water shut offs are banned through the end of the year.
One critical piece: we need to forgive water debt. A ban on shut offs doesn’t matter much if, in a matter of months, people are crushed under a mountain of debt. The City has the power to cancel water debt. They should do it now.
Power (and water) to the people."
(0) comments
