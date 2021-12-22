KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's been nearly a year since utility work began underneath Main Street in preparation for the streetcar's extension to UMKC.
According to KC Water, contractors have replaced around 2,500 feet of sewer and 21,000 feet of water mains.
Jeff Martin, the department's chief engineering officer, said the project is running a little ahead of schedule thanks in part to mild weather in the fall and winter.
"They're doing a really good job," he said. "We appreciate everyone's patience."
The 3.5-mile streetcar extension will likely take four to five years to complete. Martin said the preliminary utility work happening under the surface will improve services through Midtown, yielding better service and more accessibility to fire hydrants.
"It helps improve flows, reduce disruptions," Martin said.
The sea of orange cones in Midtown has become a familiar sight to drivers and businesses along the route. Phyllis Manley, who owns a barbershop on Main, said it has been difficult at times to navigate the construction.
She and her employee, Maurice Basey, said the shop had lost some walk-in business due to the obstructed sidewalks and parking areas.
But, she said she had also found new clients: construction workers in need of a trim.
"It's been taxing, a little difficult," she said. "But, I think this will be good for us and for our city."
