KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Although there are many fish to fry and the threat of COVID-19 looms over us all, there is still something KC Water wants to bring to your attention.
You may have seen all the ads on TV lately for “flushable” wipes. Well, it turns out that isn’t exactly the right word to use. That’s because, like a lot of other items would, they’ll flush but they don’t ever dissolve.
KC Water says these wipes don't break down in water, so their treatment plants have to use equipment to pull plastics, wipes, and those other items out of the wastewater before they can treat it.
The problem with this is that sometimes their equipment gets clogged or broken by all the wipes and other trash.
But it’s not just their stuff you should be worried about. Clogged wipes can also cause plumbing problems in homes and back up the sewer lines, which is not a pretty sight or smell.
Consider this: A recent blockage of debris (which included wipes and gloves) caused a sewer manhole to overflow at W. 71st Terrace. That resulted in 28,000 gallons of wastewater overflow.
Yikes.
“The only thing we want down the toilet are the three P’s… pee, poop, and paper toilet paper,” said Division Engineer for Wastewater Treatment Shaun O’Kelley. “They all dissolve in the water, which what the treatment plant was built for.”
“The plastics and the wipes… wipes are actually a felt material and they never break down, just like plastic,” O’Kelley said. “They stay in the environment forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.