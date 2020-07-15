KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KC Water announced that heavy rainfall Wednesday affected operations at two wastewater pump stations and one division structure which caused highly diluted wastewater to spill into local waterways.
The affected facilities according to KC Water are:
- Birmingham Pump Station, 11011 NE Birmingham Road
- Burlington Creek Pump Station, 4700 NW Green Hills Road
- Hillside Diversion Structure near Buckeye Pump Station, 5201 NE Birmingham Road
“The Birmingham Pump Station is receiving more flow than can be pumped to the wastewater treatment plant. As a result, highly diluted wastewater has entered Shoal Creek. This overflow began at 12:31 Wednesday.
The rain also caused an overflow at the Burlington Creek Pump Station that began at 7:58 a.m. and ended at 8:50 a.m. An estimated 12,000 gallons of highly diluted wastewater spilled into Walnut Creek.
A wastewater overflow also occurred at the Hillside Diversion Structure. This event, caused by heavy rainfall, began at 11:18 this morning and is ongoing sending highly diluted wastewater into Rock Creek,” KC Water said.
Crews are monitoring each location and have installed by-pass pumping where appropriate.
