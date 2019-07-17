KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s hard to find anybody who works as hard as the Waste Management employees do in Kansas City, and now they’re even starting an hour earlier to get themselves out of the heat and your trash off the curb.
The sights, the sounds and the unmistakable smell of the trash truck will be coming down your block a little earlier starting Wednesday. Waste Management is starting their residential routes an hour ahead of schedule because of the excessive heat.
“Anytime we can help get folks off the street out earlier of the heat of the day, if they’re on the street and are on route by 6 a.m., they can be done by 2 or 3. It does make a difference,” Paul Howe, Waste Management Communications Manager, said.
The company wants to get workers like Chris Wright out of the sun sooner. He’s been with Waste Management for 24 years.
“I’ve seen a lot of summers,” Wright said.
He said experience picking up trash has helped him pick up the pace.
“It can get dangerous for someone who hasn’t been doing this awhile, say second week or first day and they’re trying to keep up with the pace of the guy that’s been here for a while. We look out for one another, make sure we’re doing ok here out on the routes,” Wright said.
Crews work 8-10-hour shifts. When the heat index hits triple digits, it can be hard to finish a route in a day.
“You probably can get, say 50, 80, 100 more houses picked up in that time when you’re cool and got a lot more energy than versus in the day when you’re getting beat on and you’re fatigued. It makes a lot of difference, that time difference,” Wright said.
The time change will stay for the rest of the summer. Waste Management asks customers in Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Miami, Linn, Kansas and Jackson, Clay, Platte and Cass and Missouri counties
to have their trash on the curb by 6 a.m. until the end of August.
