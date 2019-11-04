KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Voters will decide Tuesday whether Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard keeps its current name, or it’s renamed the Paseo Boulevard.

Flora Waddell and her family built their home on the Paseo nearly 50 years ago.

“Means Kansas City to me and all the good things that happened along the Paseo. We’ve had so many goods happen,” Waddell said.

She believes the Paseo has historic value and says people who live there weren’t consulted before the city council voted to change its name earlier this year.

“I don’t like the way they did it. They didn’t consult us. Let me put it to you this way, they didn’t ask me,” Waddell said.

After a rally at Paseo Baptist Church Sunday, neither side is any closer to coming to a compromise.

“I think that some people were threatened because they did block their view intentionally and that could come off as confrontational, but nonetheless, I think it was a peaceful demonstration, but they could have gone about it a different way,” Pastor LaRon Thompson who is for Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard said.

Thompson says he invited both sides to attend and says there were moments where they clashed, but it remained peaceful.

Kellie Jones is with the group, “Save the Paseo.” She was one of the people standing in the aisle.

“It was symbolically standing to represent those people who weren’t heard, and they did that in a peaceful manner, and it was just a beautiful display of just standing up and being heard,” Jones said.

There will be some sort of conclusion Tuesday, when voters decide. Flora believes Doctor Martin Luther King should be honored, just not on the Paseo.

“I don’t know what they could do. They’ve had a long time to work on that and now they’ve taken the Paseo,” Waddell said.

Question five is a little tricky to remember. A yes vote on question five changes the name back to the Paseo. A no vote is to keep Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Voting polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. KCTV5 News will bring you the latest on all the results on the free KCTV5 News app.