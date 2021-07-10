wastewater treatment plant google image.jpg

A view of the Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant from Google Maps.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Overnight and early morning storms knocked out power at KC Water's Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant, leaving the plant temporarily unable to treat wastewater.

A KC Water representative said they are working to restore power as quickly as possible, and in the meantime are discharging untreated wastewater into the Blue River.

The wastewater treatment plant treats more than half of Kansas City's wastewater.

