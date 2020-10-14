KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Visit KC and the Kansas City Sports Commission announced Wednesday that Kansas City has been selected to host three NCAA Championship events over four academic years spanning 2022/23 through 2025/26.
In cooperation with multiple institutional and venue bid partners, the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC submitted 28 bids across five sports, Visit KC said.
The following championships were awarded to Kansas City and will be held at the T-Mobile Center.
- Division I Men’s Basketball – Regionals will be hosted in partnership with the Big 12 Conference, March 23-26, 2023.
- Division I Wrestling Championships will be hosted in partnership with the University of Missouri, March 21-23, 2024.
- Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be hosted in partnership with the University of Kansas and UMKC, Dec. 18-20, 2025.
These three events will generate an estimated economic impact of $35.6 million Visit KC said.
“This is certainly a bright spot in what has been a challenging year for everyone,” said Kathy Nelson, President & CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation. “Kansas City offers unparalleled hospitality and we consistently deliver the highest quality experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans that travel to our city to participate in these championships. They help solidify Kansas City’s reputation as one of the best sports cities in the U.S., while generating significant economic impact and raising the visibility of our region.”
“Sports and tourism are significant economic drivers for our community, to the tune of millions each year. And today’s announcement is a culmination of the great work by the Sports Commission and our many destination partners to help build our region’s reputation as a winning city for sports,” said Visit KC Senior Vice President Nathan Hermiston. “On behalf of KC’s hospitality community of more than 48,000 strong, we look forward to welcoming student athletes, coaches, fans and officials from around the country for these top-tier events that will help showcase our region to the sports world.”
