KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Tenants launched "Zero Eviction January."
It will involve rallies at the Jackson County Courthouses for twice a week for the month of January. The first rally will be Jan. 7 at the downtown Jackson County Courthouse. It will start at 8:30 a.m.
This first rally was originally scheduled for New Year's Day, but was postponed due to inclement weather.
The organization says the rallies are a commitment to a month of direct action to intervene in the eviction process.
KC Tenants is an organization led by a multiracial base of tenants in Kansas City. KC tenants are organizing to ensure that everyone in KC has a safe, accessible, and truly affordable home.
KC Tenants says it has responded by protecting tenants, delaying over 365 evictions through court disruptions and distributing over 10,000 flyers to tenants on their rights and available protections under the CDC eviction moratorium.
