KC Tenants chain themselves to Jackson County Courthouse

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Members of KC Tenants blocked the entrance to the Jackson County Courthouse on Thursday morning.
In tweets, the organization says "every eviction is an act of violence."
Evictions are a death sentence for our most vulnerable neighbors. While eviction is already a fundamentally traumatic event, both a cause and a condition of poverty, the pandemic adds yet more anguish. All evictions are an act of violence. pic.twitter.com/iJjQWPuEcF— KC Tenants (@KCTenants) October 15, 2020
The organization says Jackson County has continued evictions even after a federal moratorium was issued last month.
