INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- KC Tenants have delayed eviction hearings scheduled for today at the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse in Independence.
The renter's rights group formed a human blockade in front of the door, preventing others from getting inside.
There were 103 eviction hearings scheduled today.
Most of those tenants say they received a message that their hearing had been moved to Feb. 2. Still, some are worried what will happen when that day comes.
"I'm hoping I don't have to go in the streets," said Kenneth Gobble, a line cook fighting his landlord over the rapidly deteriorating condition of his apartment. "I was going to get a new place, but they saw I had an eviction in process, so they said 'no.'"
Gobble suffered a heart attack earlier this year, losing time at work in an already challenging year because of the pandemic.
"I lost one job because of the virus," Gobble told us. "I had to take a pay cut. I went down to 24 hours a week, but I didn't have a choice. What was I supposed to do?"
Gobble says he's doing his best to maintain work and his current employer has been helpful, but getting back to where he was is going to take time.
"I'm going to need help," he said. "I'm going to need understanding from the court system, because it's a process."
