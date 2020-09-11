KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A third person has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 10 in Raytown during what witnesses called a “drug deal gone bad.”
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, 17-year-old Deterice R. Doss has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court records, Doss told police that he went to the drug deal with Lucas Jester, the victim.
He told police he took a gun and fired at the victim before he and a friend left the scene in a vehicle.
He told police he later took the gun apart and hid the parts in an air duct in his bedroom.
Two other people, another 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, have recently been charged in connection with this fatal shooting.
Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $150,000.
