KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Streetcar reaches a milestone on Thursday. This is the fifth anniversary of the streetcar's first day of operation in 2016.
Over those five years, the streetcar has carried more than 8.8 million passengers.
The Streetcar Authority has raised funding to extend its line to the south to UMKC and to the north to the Riverfront.
