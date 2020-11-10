KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Star announced Tuesday they will stop printing in Kansas City and leave their well-known glass building.
The Kansas City Star will be looking for a new building as they are leaving their current building located at 1601 McGee Street, Kansas City, Missouri, the Star reported.
The newspaper said they will vacate the building by the end of 2021.
The paper also said they will be moving their printing efforts to a third party in Des Moines starting the first quarter of 2021.
They went on to say that 68 full-time and 56 part-time production employees will be laid off. They will be eligible for a severance.
