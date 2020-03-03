KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Bill Self and the Jayhawks will play in the Big 12 tournament next week at the Sprint Center. Self says if they don’t let fans in the Sprint Center, that mentality will spread across all sports.
The NBA, MLS and NCAA are keeping a watchful eye on the coronavirus. The NBA is advising players to give fist bumps, not handshakes. The MLS is wiping down benches.
The National College Players Association says there should be a discussion about not allowing fans into tournament games.
“It would be bad if it happened, but if it happened, it would be for the betterment of our world and our country,” KU Head Coach Bill Self said.
The Big 12 Tournament tips off in Kansas City next week. The NCAA’s medical handbook says it can pull players. The NCAA Tournament physician has the authority to decide if a student athlete can play, or if he or she is putting others at risk.
Self says he’s told players to wash their hands and avoid public places. His biggest concerns are about the health of his players, not the crowd or lack thereof.
“Certainly, we don’t want that to be the case but obviously the well-being of everybody takes precedent over having people in the stands,” Self said.
On the professional stage, Sporting KC started its season last week. Head Coach Peter Vermes says his team is taking the coronavirus seriously.
“I think our players are very aware, very informed, understand what’s at stake,” Sporting KC Head Coach Peter Vermes said.
But games will continue unlike other soccer clubs overseas.
“I think we’re doing that to the best that we possibly can know full well that we still have to do what we do for a living and that is that we have to play games that are in other cities and travel,” Vermes said.
When Mayor Quinton Lucas was asked about travel to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament in a press conference Tuesday, he said, “no, unless the circumstances change.”
The city says there have not been any cases of coronavirus in Kansas City as of Tuesday afternoon. Johnson County, Kansas, also said on Tuesday afternoon that there are no cases of the coronavirus in the county.
City health officials say coronavirus is treated just like the flu and, your best defense against it is to keep your distance and wash your hands.
